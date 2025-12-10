WAR ON GAZA
Israel, Bolivia renew diplomatic ties after two-year break over Gaza genocide
The latest move came after Bolivia’s centre-right Rodrigo Paz took presidential office in November, ending nearly two decades of left-wing rule in the country.
Israeli FM Gideon Saar attends the honorary session of the Paraguayan National Congress, in Asuncion, Paraguay, November 24 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Israel and Bolivia have renewed their diplomatic relations after two years of severance over Tel Aviv’s genocide in Gaza, according to a statement by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Aramayo on Tuesday signed a joint declaration in Washington to formally reestablish diplomatic ties.

Ambassadors will be appointed in the near future, Saar said.

Last week, Bolivia announced the removal of visa requirements for US and Israeli citizens.

The latest moves came after Bolivia’s centre-right Rodrigo Paz took presidential office in November, ending nearly two decades of left-wing rule in the country.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in 2009 in response to Israeli attacks in Gaza in 2008-2009. The relations, which were briefly restored in 2019, were suspended once again in 2023 due to Israel’s brutal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Belize, and Nicaragua, severed their ties with Israel on varying diplomatic, economic, and military levels in protest of its genocide in Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that has left the enclave in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
