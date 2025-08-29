TÜRKİYE
Emine Erdogan pledges solidarity, aid as Pakistan faces devastating floods
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan voices solidarity with Pakistan amid devastating floods, recalling her 2010 visit during a similar disaster and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to stand by Pakistan through aid, prayers, and humanitarian support.
Emine Erdogan said that Türkiye continues to stand with the people of Pakistan, offering support through prayers, aid, and humanitarian efforts. / Other
August 29, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Pakistan as the country grapples with severe flooding that has killed hundreds of people.

“As someone who visited Pakistan during the 2010 flood disaster and witnessed the suffering firsthand, I wish a speedy recovery to our brothers and sisters tested once again by a similar tragedy,” Emine Erdogan said in a statement on Friday.

“Back then, Türkiye was among the first countries to extend a helping hand to heal Pakistan's wounds.”

She added that Türkiye continues to stand with the people of Pakistan, offering support through prayers, aid, and humanitarian efforts.

The Turkish Red Crescent has been actively monitoring the situation on the ground, providing assistance in healthcare, housing, food, and water to those affected, she added.

“I pray for Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded brothers and sisters,” the spokesperson said. “I hope that the world will support Pakistan in these difficult days and contribute to healing the wounds through the power of mercy and solidarity.”

Pakistan has been battered by relentless monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks, with over 500 people killed in Pakistan since August 14, mostly over 400 in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and over 820 killed across Pakistan since June 26.

