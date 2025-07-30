Washington, DC — For years, the story of American Muslims has often been told as a community positioned, if not apart, then adjacent to the American religious story.

But data released by the Pew Research Centre this month turns that narrative inside out.

In the largest survey of its kind, Pew's 2023–24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) offers a sweeping portrait of religious life in America — and reveals a surprising symmetry.

It finds that Muslim Americans are not just keeping the faith, they're also leading in classrooms and lecture halls across the country.

Forty-four percent hold college degrees, with more than a quarter having postgraduate credentials, far ahead of both Christians and the unaffiliated. And yet, their spiritual lives remain vibrant, with young Muslims praying, gathering, and believing as deeply as generations before them.

The study, which concluded in March last year, points out that Muslims and Christians, the two largest faith groups in the world, share near-identical levels of religious commitment inside the United States.

Six in ten American Muslims say religion plays a significant role in their lives, the nationwide study found. Among the American Christians, the number is 55 percent.

Belief beyond labels

These figures challenge old assumptions — that more education leads to less faith, or that Muslim devotion is a sign of dogma instead of strength.

In fact, Muslim Americans are more likely than both Christians and the religiously unaffiliated to hold college degrees, the study found.

More than one in four Muslim Americans hold postgraduate degrees. That figure stands in stark contrast to 14 percent of Christians and 16 percent of the unaffiliated who have similar credentials.

And yet, religiosity remains remarkably strong among Muslim Americans, especially among the young. A full third of Muslim adults are under the age of 30, and they are as likely to pray, attend mosque services, and centre faith in their daily lives as older generations.

The Pew finding says that Muslims in the US pray more frequently than most other Americans.

Canonical Islamic practice encourages five daily prayers, and data reflects that rhythm: 59 percent of Muslims say they pray several times a day. Another 28 percent pray regularly, though less frequently. Only 13 percent say they seldom or never pray.