Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said Israel's move to prevent Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from entering a church in occupied East Jerusalem was an “offence” to religious freedom.

"Preventing the Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custodian of the Holy Land from entering, especially on a solemnity as central to the faith as Palm Sunday, constitutes an offence not only to believers, but to every community that recognises religious freedom," Meloni said in a statement issued by the government on Sunday.

The Italian government expressed its "closeness" to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa, who was denied entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the occupied East Jerusalem, preventing him from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass.

"The Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is a sacred place of Christianity, and as such it must be preserved and protected for the celebration of sacred rites," Meloni's statement added.