WORLD
2 min read
Italy calls preventing cardinal from entering Jerusalem church 'offence’ to religious freedom
Denial of entry 'constitutes an offence not only to believers, but to every community that recognises religious freedom,' says the Prime Minister.
Italy calls preventing cardinal from entering Jerusalem church 'offence’ to religious freedom
Palm Sunday observed under Israeli restrictions in occupied east Jerusalem. / AA
March 29, 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said Israel's move to prevent Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from entering a church in occupied East Jerusalem was an “offence” to religious freedom.

"Preventing the Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custodian of the Holy Land from entering, especially on a solemnity as central to the faith as Palm Sunday, constitutes an offence not only to believers, but to every community that recognises religious freedom," Meloni said in a statement issued by the government on Sunday.

The Italian government expressed its "closeness" to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa, who was denied entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the occupied East Jerusalem, preventing him from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass.

"The Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is a sacred place of Christianity, and as such it must be preserved and protected for the celebration of sacred rites," Meloni's statement added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli police bar Latin Patriarch from Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre church on Palm Sunday

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also called the denial of entry "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable that they were prevented from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem,” Tajani wrote on X.

“For the first time, the Israeli police have denied the leaders of the Catholic Church the opportunity to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in one of the holiest sites for millions of faithful around the world," he added.

Over this move, he said, the Israeli ambassador has been asked to convey Rome's protest to Tel Aviv.

He reaffirmed Italy’s "commitment to safeguarding freedom of religion at all times and in all circumstances.”

RelatedTRT World - European cities erupt in pro-Palestine rallies amid regional escalation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dozens killed in deadly gold mine attack in South Sudan
G7 ministers vow decisive action to stabilise global energy market
How Iran war could strangle global trade through Bab al Mandeb
NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
Italy to deploy Turkish-made TB3 drones from aircraft carrier
Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
Airlines cancel more flights as Iran war cripples Middle East hubs
Heavy rain, floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
US renews warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
Russia pledges energy support to Cuba as fuel crisis worsens
Spain denies US airspace for Iran war, flags risk of wider Mideast escalation
Iran defies Lebanon, says envoy will stay in Beirut despite expulsion
This is how Israel is systematically killing health workers under the cover of war in Lebanon
Israel kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank, illegal settlers steal local livestock: report
Israel parliament to vote on bill imposing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners