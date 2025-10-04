WAR ON GAZA
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Turkish President Erdogan presses Israel to comply with Trump's Gaza plan, saying Hamas' response to it "constitutes a constructive and significant step toward the achievement of lasting peace."
Erdogan calls Hamas' decision as "a significant step toward lasting peace" and demands Israel immediately ends its attacks. / AA
October 4, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan as "constructive and a significant step toward achieving lasting peace", and pressed Israel to end its genocide in Gaza.

"What must now be done is for Israel to immediately stop all its attacks and comply with the ceasefire plan," Erdogan said in a statement on Friday after Hamas agreed to release all captives and Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

Erdogan added that urgent steps must be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and bring an end to "this genocide, this shameful situation that has deeply wounded the global conscience."

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to work with all its means to ensure the talks conclude "in the best way for the Palestinian people" and to support the implementation of a two-state solution backed by the international community.

In a separate statement, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Hamas' response would "enable the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and the steps needed to achieve lasting peace."

It urged all parties to start negotiations immediately and stressed that "Israel must immediately cease its attacks on the people of Gaza."

The ministry pledged that Ankara would continue to support the negotiations and make "constructive contributions."

Hamas response

The Turkish official remarks came after Hamas issued its formal reply to Trump’s proposal earlier, agreeing to release all Israeli captives, deliver the bodies of the deceased, and transfer Gaza's administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic body.

Trump had given Hamas until 6 pm Washington time (2200 GMT) on Sunday to formally approve his plan, which calls for Gaza to be turned into a weapons-free zone under a transitional governance mechanism overseen by an international body led by the US president.

The plan includes a prisoner exchange within 72 hours, a halt to hostilities, the disarming of armed groups in Gaza, and a gradual Israeli troop withdrawal.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
