Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan as "constructive and a significant step toward achieving lasting peace", and pressed Israel to end its genocide in Gaza.

"What must now be done is for Israel to immediately stop all its attacks and comply with the ceasefire plan," Erdogan said in a statement on Friday after Hamas agreed to release all captives and Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

Erdogan added that urgent steps must be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and bring an end to "this genocide, this shameful situation that has deeply wounded the global conscience."

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to work with all its means to ensure the talks conclude "in the best way for the Palestinian people" and to support the implementation of a two-state solution backed by the international community.

In a separate statement, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Hamas' response would "enable the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and the steps needed to achieve lasting peace."

It urged all parties to start negotiations immediately and stressed that "Israel must immediately cease its attacks on the people of Gaza."

The ministry pledged that Ankara would continue to support the negotiations and make "constructive contributions."