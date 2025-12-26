Cambodia accused Thai military forces on Friday of intensifying attacks along disputed border areas, despite a first round of talks being held aimed at de-escalating tensions, according to state-run media.
Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Phnom Penh, Lt Gen Maly Socheata, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence, said Thai military operations began early in the morning with heavy artillery shelling targeting several sensitive locations including the Preah Vihear temple area in Preah Vihear province as well as the Ta Krabey and Ta Mone temple areas in Oddar Meanchey province, Agence Kampuchea Presse reported.
She said Thai forces carried out intensive artillery strikes and fighter jet operations in the early hours, firing dozens of shells at Chouk Chey village.
The attacks were followed by further shelling and drone-led bombing raids targeting both Chouk Chey and Prey Chan villages, the spokesperson added.
There was no immediate confirmation or reaction from Thailand to the defence ministry spokesperson’s statement.
However, on Thursday, the Thai military said they discovered four additional landmines near the site where a Thai soldier was earlier injured after stepping on a landmine in Surin province.
"These mines were laid consecutively along the route used by the troops and were located only about 30 centimetres from the original explosion site," The Royal Thai Army said in a statement posted on social media platform X.
The latest developments came after Thailand and Cambodia held their first military talks on Wednesday in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province amid fresh fighting, with the overall death toll on both sides reaching 96 since clashes resumed on December 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers.
The Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson said that despite the reported attacks, teams from the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee were scheduled to continue discussions on Friday, expressing hope that the technical talks would help secure a cessation of hostilities, restore regional stability and facilitate a return to normalcy for displaced civilians.
The meeting on Wednesday, which lasted less than an hour, marked the first engagement between military officials of the two sides since the renewed clashes began.
Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian were killed in the fighting, adding that 41 other civilians died as “collateral effects.” Cambodia’s interior ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.
Nearly one million people have been displaced on both sides since the renewed clashes began.