Cambodia accused Thai military forces on Friday of intensifying attacks along disputed border areas, despite a first round of talks being held aimed at de-escalating tensions, according to state-run media.

Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Phnom Penh, Lt Gen Maly Socheata, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence, said Thai military operations began early in the morning with heavy artillery shelling targeting several sensitive locations including the Preah Vihear temple area in Preah Vihear province as well as the Ta Krabey and Ta Mone temple areas in Oddar Meanchey province, Agence Kampuchea Presse reported.

She said Thai forces carried out intensive artillery strikes and fighter jet operations in the early hours, firing dozens of shells at Chouk Chey village.

The attacks were followed by further shelling and drone-led bombing raids targeting both Chouk Chey and Prey Chan villages, the spokesperson added.

There was no immediate confirmation or reaction from Thailand to the defence ministry spokesperson’s statement.

However, on Thursday, the Thai military said they discovered four additional landmines near the site where a Thai soldier was earlier injured after stepping on a landmine in Surin province.