POLITICS
2 min read
Pentagon rejects watchdog finding that Hegseth exposed Yemen strike plans on Signal
Pentagon says Hegseth is "totally exonerated" despite IG finding his Signal use risked US operations.
Pentagon rejects watchdog finding that Hegseth exposed Yemen strike plans on Signal
Watchdog flags security risks in Hegseth’s Signal messages, Pentagon calls report 'false' / Reuters
December 4, 2025

The Pentagon’s inspector general (IG) has concluded that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth "created risks to operational security" by sharing sensitive information about planned US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis in a group chat on the Signal messaging app, according to multiple US media reports.

Fox News reported that the IG found Hegseth’s messages "could have resulted in failed US mission objectives and potential harm to US pilots," citing sources familiar with the classified review.

A classified version of the report has been provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee, while an unclassified, redacted version is expected to be released on Thursday.

The probe focused on Hegseth’s use of the encrypted app in March, when senior Trump administration officials discussed operational timelines for the strikes.

The Pentagon rejected allegations that Hegseth leaked classified information.

"This is absolutely false. No classified information was shared and the IG report supports that conclusion," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X.

RECOMMENDED

"There is zero evidence that supports this conclusion. None. But there’s a ton of proof to the contrary, not the least of which is the flawless execution and success of Operation Rough Rider," he added, referring to the series of US attacks against Houthi targets between March and May.

Parnell said the IG report amounted to "a total exoneration" of Hegseth and showed that "no classified information was shared."

Hegseth echoed the spokesman’s remarks on X, writing that the "Houthis (were) bombed into submission."

The Pentagon has not publicly commented on the reported findings. Fox News said the IG identified specific risks created by the messages, while also concluding that no classified material was disclosed.

RelatedTRT World - US defence secretary texted planned time of targeted killing in Yemen
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage