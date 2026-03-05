Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday forcefully rejected "blind and servile" alignment with military escalations in the Middle East, demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel, the US and Iran.

In a video address shared on the US social media platform X, Sanchez declared Spain’s position as a definitive "no to war."

Drawing direct parallels to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he warned that the "Azores Islands mindset"— referring to the 2003 Azores Summit, where US President George W. Bush, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar met and effectively abandoned diplomacy in favor of a final ultimatum to Saddam Hussein before the invasion of Iraq — previously brought Europe a "more insecure world" and "worse life."

He said that Spain will not be "complicit" in actions that are "bad for the world" simply out of "fear of reprisals."

Sanchez also confirmed that the Spanish military is working "day and night" to coordinate "evacuation mechanisms" for citizens in the region.

He concluded by saying "we have absolute confidence in the economic, institutional and also I would say moral strength of our country and because in moments like this, we feel prouder than ever to be Spanish."