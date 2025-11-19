WAR ON GAZA
Violent clashes break out between Israeli soldiers at northern military base
Footage shows soldiers throwing chairs and attacking one another as the Israeli army opens an investigation into the incident.
The incident occurred on Sunday between the army’s Givati Brigade soldiers and combat engineers / Reuters
November 19, 2025

A violent brawl has broken out between Israeli soldiers at a military base in northern Israel, local media reported.

A video clip circulated online showed Israeli soldiers in the dining hall of the base, severely hitting and throwing chairs at each other.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the incident occurred on Sunday between the army’s Givati Brigade soldiers and combat engineers.

It began as a verbal altercation and evolved into physical fighting.

The Israeli army condemned the incident and opened an investigation, according to the newspaper.

No further details were given about the reason for the fight.

A report by the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation found the Givati Brigade linked to the systematic abuse of civilians in Palestine’s Gaza, including torture, looting, and the destruction of residential areas.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
