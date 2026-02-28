Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.



Below is the international reaction to the attacks:

Russia



Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, said, "The peacemaker has once again shown his true face. All negotiations with Iran were merely a cover—no one doubted it, and no one truly intended to negotiate."



"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years…"



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the “unprovoked armed attack” on Iran by the US and Israel, a ministry statement said.



China



China asked its citizens in several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Iran and Bahrain, to "closely" monitor the situation and "strengthen safety precautions" amid Israeli and US strikes on Iran, state media reported.



The Chinese Embassy in Israel said the local security situation is "extremely severe," Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

Beijing on Friday urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country and issued an advisory against travel.

Lebanon



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, "I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into actions that threaten its security and unity."



Jordan



Jordan's government urged de-escalation while warning it will defend the kingdom's interests "with all its might". A government spokesman said the country was not part of the conflict.

Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, "Israel describes the attack as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediate, imminent threat."

African Union



The African Union called "for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue" after the strikes, warning that conflict could risk harming people on the continent.

"Further escalation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience—particularly in Africa, where conflict and economic pressures remain acute," said the pan-African body's head, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the outbreak of war between the US, Israel and Iran could have serious consequences for international peace and voiced readiness to deploy resources to protect partners.