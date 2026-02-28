Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Below is the international reaction to the attacks:
Russia
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, said, "The peacemaker has once again shown his true face. All negotiations with Iran were merely a cover—no one doubted it, and no one truly intended to negotiate."
"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years…"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the “unprovoked armed attack” on Iran by the US and Israel, a ministry statement said.
China
China asked its citizens in several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Iran and Bahrain, to "closely" monitor the situation and "strengthen safety precautions" amid Israeli and US strikes on Iran, state media reported.
The Chinese Embassy in Israel said the local security situation is "extremely severe," Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.
Beijing on Friday urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country and issued an advisory against travel.
Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, "I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into actions that threaten its security and unity."
Jordan
Jordan's government urged de-escalation while warning it will defend the kingdom's interests "with all its might". A government spokesman said the country was not part of the conflict.
Norway
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, "Israel describes the attack as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediate, imminent threat."
African Union
The African Union called "for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue" after the strikes, warning that conflict could risk harming people on the continent.
"Further escalation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience—particularly in Africa, where conflict and economic pressures remain acute," said the pan-African body's head, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.
France
French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the outbreak of war between the US, Israel and Iran could have serious consequences for international peace and voiced readiness to deploy resources to protect partners.
France, which has several military bases in the Middle East, notably in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, said that Paris's priority was the safety of its citizens.
"Obviously our priority in these sort of cases is the protection of our nationals, the protection of our forces in the region and the monitoring of the situation in real time, which we are doing," Alice Rufo, minister-delegate to the Armed Forces and Veterans' Affairs ministry, told France 2 television.
UK
The UK government said it feared the situation could escalate "into a wider regional conflict", and urged its citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE to find shelter.
Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country rejected the "unilateral military action" launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday and warned that the world cannot afford another "devastating war" in the Middle East.
Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for US strikes targeting Iran, saying Tehran had failed to dismantle its nuclear programme and cease support for militant groups.
Ukraine
Ukraine argued the Iranian government's "violence against its own people and other countries" triggered the US and Israeli attacks against Tehran.
EU
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa described the developments in Iran as "greatly concerning," reaffirming their "steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability."
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the recent developments "perilous," stressing the need to protect civilians and international humanitarian law as "a priority."
Gulf countries
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait condemned “Iranian” attacks targeting several countries in the region, and warned of serious consequences.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.
In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as the targeting of Qatari territory by Iranian ballistic missiles, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its national sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity.
Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as an “Iranian attack” targeting Kuwaiti territory earlier Saturday, calling it a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.