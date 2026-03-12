Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the strategic Strait of Hormuz must remain closed, framing the move as retaliation for the ongoing military attacks by the United States and Israel.

In his first public message since assuming the role following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba said on Thursday that the Iranian public demanded continued “effective and regret-inducing defence” against its adversaries.

He suggested that Iran is considering opening additional fronts in the conflict, particularly in areas where its opponents “have little experience and where they would be highly vulnerable.”

Such moves could be activated if the war persists and depending on Iran’s national interests, he said.

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Praise for regional allies

The new leader praised Iran’s military forces for halting enemy advances and also commended allied “resistance” groups across the region, including fighters in Gaza, Yemen, Iraq and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.