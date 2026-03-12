Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the strategic Strait of Hormuz must remain closed, framing the move as retaliation for the ongoing military attacks by the United States and Israel.
In his first public message since assuming the role following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba said on Thursday that the Iranian public demanded continued “effective and regret-inducing defence” against its adversaries.
He suggested that Iran is considering opening additional fronts in the conflict, particularly in areas where its opponents “have little experience and where they would be highly vulnerable.”
Such moves could be activated if the war persists and depending on Iran’s national interests, he said.
Praise for regional allies
The new leader praised Iran’s military forces for halting enemy advances and also commended allied “resistance” groups across the region, including fighters in Gaza, Yemen, Iraq and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
He also called on supporters to participate in upcoming Quds Day rallies to highlight resistance against Israel.
Tehran, he said, would “avenge the blood of Iranians” killed in the conflict.
War intensifies across the region
Tensions across the Middle East surged after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
Iranian authorities say the attacks have killed more than 1,300 people, including former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and more than 150 schoolgirls, while over 10,000 others were injured.
Iran has responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and countries hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states.
Eight US service members have been killed since the conflict began.