WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran's new supreme leader pledges to keep Hormuz closed in first public statement
Mojtaba Khamenei warns of opening new fronts against enemies as Tehran vows revenge and praises regional "resistance" groups.
Iran's new supreme leader pledges to keep Hormuz closed in first public statement
Mojtaba Khamenei says that the Iranian public demand continued “effective and regret-inducing defence” against its adversaries. / REUTERS
March 12, 2026

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the strategic Strait of Hormuz must remain closed, framing the move as retaliation for the ongoing military attacks by the United States and Israel.

In his first public message since assuming the role following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba said on Thursday that the Iranian public demanded continued “effective and regret-inducing defence” against its adversaries.

He suggested that Iran is considering opening additional fronts in the conflict, particularly in areas where its opponents “have little experience and where they would be highly vulnerable.”

Such moves could be activated if the war persists and depending on Iran’s national interests, he said.

RelatedTRT World - US and Israel attack Iran, destroying nuclear negotiations

Praise for regional allies

The new leader praised Iran’s military forces for halting enemy advances and also commended allied “resistance” groups across the region, including fighters in Gaza, Yemen, Iraq and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

RECOMMENDED

He also called on supporters to participate in upcoming Quds Day rallies to highlight resistance against Israel.

Tehran, he said, would “avenge the blood of Iranians” killed in the conflict.

War intensifies across the region

Tensions across the Middle East surged after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian authorities say the attacks have killed more than 1,300 people, including former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and more than 150 schoolgirls, while over 10,000 others were injured.

Iran has responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and countries hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states.

Eight US service members have been killed since the conflict began.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI