Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel has carried out a “pre‑emptive strike” on Iran, citing serious national security threats.
Katz also declared a nationwide state of emergency, urging citizens to follow Home Front Command instructions.
"The State of Israel has launched a “preemptive strike” against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his ministry.
Witnesses reported a powerful explosion in downtown Tehran, with thick smoke rising, while the Iranian government has yet to comment.
Explosions also heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah, according to Fars News Agency.
The strike comes amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme amid talks with the United States.
The Israeli military issued air raid sirens as a precaution, warning of potential missile threats.
It also announced a "prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces."
"Essential sectors" were exempted, the military said.
Targeting entire Iranian leadership
The United States is participating in the attack on Iran, though it was not immediately clear what the full extent of its involvement was, according to a US official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.
Another US official speaking to Reuters said that the strikes were carried out by air and sea.
Iran and Israel announced closures of their air space.
The first reported strike targeted an area near the offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
It was not immediately clear whether Khamenei, 86, was present at the time. An official told Reuters that he has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran.
Initial Israeli strikes on Iran killed and wounded numerous Revolutionary Guard personnel, including key operational staff, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.
This is a developing story and will be updated…