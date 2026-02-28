Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel has carried out a “pre‑emptive strike” on Iran, citing serious national security threats.

Katz also declared a nationwide state of emergency, urging citizens to follow Home Front Command instructions.

"The State of Israel has launched a “preemptive strike” against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his ministry.

Witnesses reported a powerful explosion in downtown Tehran, with thick smoke rising, while the Iranian government has yet to comment.

Explosions also heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah, according to Fars News Agency.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme amid talks with the United States.

The Israeli military issued air raid sirens as a precaution, warning of potential missile threats.

It also announced a "prohibition on educational ⁠activities, gatherings, ‌and workplaces."

"Essential ​sectors" ⁠were exempted, ⁠the military ⁠said.