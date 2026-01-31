Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Al Thani met Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran to discuss regional developments and de-escalation efforts, according to the Qatar’s foreign ministry.
A statement released on Saturday said the meeting focused on reviewing efforts to reduce tensions in the region amid heightened instability.
Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s support for initiatives aimed at lowering tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that contribute to regional security and stability.
He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to spare the region’s populations from the consequences of further escalation, emphasising the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to resolve differences through diplomatic means.
The talks come as diplomatic activity intensifies across the Middle East, with regional and international actors seeking to prevent further deterioration in security amid conflicts and political crises.
The discussion is happening amid a US military buildup and tensions with Iran.
Trump's threats
US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran and said Saturday that “the US has sent a large fleet toward Iran, larger than forces it has deployed in Venezuela.”
Iran said Thursday that it would conduct live-fire naval exercises next week in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Washington and fears of a possible US strike on the country.
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway through which around 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes.
Trump has also demanded that Iran make a deal on its nuclear programme before it is too late, warning that this time, an attack would be "far worse".
The US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in June during 12-day war with Israel.
Iran said its civil nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, but the West argues that it is developing a nuclear weapon. The US has also expressed concern about Iran's ballistic missile programme.
There has also been recent unrest and protests in Iran about worsening economic conditions due to a sharp depreciation in the local currency.
Trump said he could launch operations if Iran responds with lethal force to nationwide protests that erupted late last month because of economic deterioration and the rial's record depreciation.
He later softened his rhetoric, however, suggesting Tehran had stopped killing protesters after his warning.
Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under “fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms”.