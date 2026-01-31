Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Al Thani met Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran to discuss regional developments and de-escalation efforts, according to the Qatar’s foreign ministry.

A statement released on Saturday said the meeting focused on reviewing efforts to reduce tensions in the region amid heightened instability.

Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s support for initiatives aimed at lowering tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that contribute to regional security and stability.

He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to spare the region’s populations from the consequences of further escalation, emphasising the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to resolve differences through diplomatic means.

The talks come as diplomatic activity intensifies across the Middle East, with regional and international actors seeking to prevent further deterioration in security amid conflicts and political crises.

The discussion is happening amid a US military buildup and tensions with Iran.

Trump's threats

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran and said Saturday that “the US has sent a large fleet toward Iran, larger than forces it has deployed in Venezuela.”

Iran said Thursday that it would conduct live-fire naval exercises next week in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Washington and fears of a possible US strike on the country.