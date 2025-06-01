Gaza City is facing an unprecedented water crisis as supplies fell below 25 percent of the minimum requirement, local authorities warned on Sunday.

In a statement, Gaza Municipality said that 75 percent of the city’s water wells have been destroyed by the Israeli army since October 2023.

The remaining water wells operate for a few hours daily with a limited amount of fuel due to the Israeli blockade and closure of the territory’s border crossings, it added.

“As temperatures rise and the demand for water increases among both residents and displaced persons, Gaza City is experiencing catastrophic conditions,” it said.

The daily water supply does not rise above 35,000 cubic meters, down from 120,000 cubic meters per day before the Israeli onslaught, according to data released by the municipality.

“The daily per capita water share has fallen to between 3 and 12 liters during the war, far below the internationally recommended minimum of 100 liters per day.”

The municipality said that the ongoing Israeli military offensives also prevent the distribution of water across the city, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure and the water networks.

The full shutdown of the northern Gaza desalination plant deprived many Palestinians in Gaza City of desalinated and healthy water, it said.