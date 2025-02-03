The United States has agreed to delay the start of tariffs on Mexican goods for one month, presidents Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump said after holding talks.

As part of a series of agreements between the closely connected neighbours, Mexico will reinforce security along its border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with much respect for our relationship and sovereignty," Sheinbaum said on social media platform X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.