US agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for one month: Sheinbaum, Trump
Trump confirms the suspension, calling his talks with Mexico's leader "very friendly." He says both countries will negotiate over the next month.
Mexico's President Sheinbaum holds a press conference in Mexico City / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
February 3, 2025

The United States has agreed to delay the start of tariffs on Mexican goods for one month, presidents Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump said after holding talks.

As part of a series of agreements between the closely connected neighbours, Mexico will reinforce security along its border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with much respect for our relationship and sovereignty," Sheinbaum said on social media platform X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.

Security and trade issues

Teams from the two countries would start working on Monday on the issues of security and trade, Sheinbaum said.

"Tariffs are paused for one month from now," she added.

Trump confirmed the suspension in a social media post and said his talks with the Mexican leader had been "very friendly." The two countries will negotiate during this one-month period, he added.

Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China because of a "major threat" from irregular immigration and drugs, prompting Sheinbaum to vow retaliation.

