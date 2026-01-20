Denmark’s foreign minister said on Monday there is what he called a “misunderstanding” in Washington over his country’s increased military presence in Greenland, which he said is intended to address security concerns, not provoke US President Donald Trump.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Denmark remains committed to what was agreed with Washington during a White House meeting last week, including the formation of a working group on Greenland.

"We will do that, and then we have to see what the Americans do," he told Danish media following his meeting with British counterpart Yvette Cooper in London.

Referring to an increase in Denmark's military presence in Greenland, Rasmussen said there was a "misunderstanding" on the American side of recent events in the Arctic territory.

"What we have done in Greenland in recent days is not to build up to provoke the American president. It is to build up to meet his concern," he noted.

Planes with Danish soldiers reportedly arrived in western Greenland on Monday after an announcement by the country's armed forces earlier in the day.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries must be respected," he was quoted as saying by public broadcaster DR.

'We have red lines that can't be crossed'

Also speaking to Sky News, Rasmussen said Denmark and Greenland have "kept Chinese investment away" from the Arctic island.