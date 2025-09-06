​​Israeli defence companies came under pressure at Poland’s MSPO defence exhibition this week, as police questioned employees about their roles in the genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, several representatives of Israeli firms were summoned for questioning after a Polish journalist filed a complaint about their involvement in the war.

Among those questioned were staff from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Of the 10 questioned, two had already left Poland before being called to answer questions.

The exhibition, held September 2-5 in Kielce, also witnessed a protest where activists sprayed foul-smelling red paint on the Elbit Systems’ booth.

The activists accused the Israeli companies of “cooperating in the murder of defenceless Palestinians” and compared their presence at the exhibition to “collaborating with Nazi Germany”.