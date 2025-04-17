Thirty-two years after his passing, Türkiye continues to feel the imprint of Turgut Ozal, the country’s 8th president and one of the most consequential architects of its modern economic and political transformation. A bold reformer, Ozal steered Türkiye from inward-looking statism to outward-facing dynamism, crafting a legacy that reshaped both the economy and the national psyche.

Born in 1927 in Malatya to a banker father and a schoolteacher mother, Ozal was a child of modest means but great ambition. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s electrical engineering department in 1950 and later received specialized training in engineering economics in the United States—an experience that would deeply inform his technocratic mindset.

Upon his return, he held various key public positions, including Deputy Director General of the Electrical Power Resources Survey and Development Administration. He later served as Undersecretary of the State Planning Organization, where he led numerous economic coordination bodies such as the Money and Credit Board and the OECD Coordination Committee. Between 1971 and 1975, he worked as a consultant at the World Bank, absorbing global economic trends that would help shape his reformist philosophy.

By the late 1970s, as Türkiye’s economy faltered under inflation and inefficiency, Ozal’s star was rising. He was appointed Undersecretary to the Prime Ministry and, following the 1980 military coup, named Deputy Prime Minister responsible for economic affairs. There, he masterminded the “January 24 Decisions,” an ambitious set of structural reforms focused on liberalization, foreign trade, tax modernization, and fiscal discipline.

These reforms laid the cornerstone for Türkiye’s shift toward a free-market economy. VAT (Value Added Tax) was introduced, the Turkish lira was gradually liberalized, tax refund systems were established, and the Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB) was born. Türkiye, long dominated by state-controlled institutions, was introduced to the language of privatization, deregulation, and global finance.

In 1983, Ozal founded the Motherland Party (ANAP) and led it to a resounding electoral victory. He became Prime Minister and held the post until 1989, when he was elected President of the Republic. Under his leadership, Türkiye saw average GDP growth of 5.2% between 1983 and 1991, and annual exports soared from $5.9 billion in 1980 to over $10 billion by 1987.

“Ozal was not just a politician—he was a visionary leader who understood how to combine economic modernization with national values,” said one economist. “He dared to take Türkiye forward at a time when many feared opening up to the world.”

Beyond economics, Ozal’s vision extended to the social and political spheres. He reached out to conservative and religious communities who had long been excluded from the secular elite’s political sphere. He opened cautious dialogues on the Kurdish issue and argued for greater pluralism and inclusion—positions that would later become central to Türkiye’s internal political debates.

Ozal also survived an assassination attempt in 1988 during a party congress, emerging wounded but unshaken—a testament to his resilience and, to many, symbolic of his uncompromising commitment to reform.

Despite criticisms that liberalization deepened inequality and enabled corruption, Ozal remained undeterred. His pragmatism and unshakable confidence in Türkiye’s potential left a transformative mark on the nation. He governed with a technocrat’s precision and a reformist’s urgency, convinced that Türkiye could be both modern and authentically Turkish.