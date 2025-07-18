At least 321 people have been killed and more than 436 injured in armed clashes between Bedouin tribal forces and armed Druze factions in the southern Syrian province of Sweida, according to a Syrian human rights group.

Clashes are still ongoing in the western and northern parts of the province between Bedouin tribal forces and local armed Druze groups.

The fighting began on Sunday as limited skirmishes between both sides, prompting Syrian regime forces to intervene. Dozens of soldiers were later killed in attacks by armed Druze factions.

After the escalation between regime forces and Druze groups, a ceasefire was brokered but quickly collapsed.