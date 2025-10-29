Arab nations and regional organisations on Tuesday issued strong condemnations of what they called “grave humanitarian violations” committed by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their assault on the city of Al Fasher, urging an immediate humanitarian truce.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and the Arab League joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League in calling for restraint and a ceasefire amid reports of mass killings and civilian suffering in the besieged North Darfur capital.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called for “all possible measures to achieve an immediate humanitarian truce across Sudan,” reaffirming Cairo’s “continued support to help Sudan overcome its current crisis” while rejecting any attempt to divide the country.

‘Grave humanitarian violations’

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced “grave humanitarian violations” during the RSF attacks. It urged the paramilitary group to uphold its obligations under the ‘Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians’, signed in May 2023.

Riyadh emphasised the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access and adherence to international law.

Qatar condemned the “horrific violations” and pressed the RSF to “carry out its duty to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid.”

Jordan expressed “deep concern” over the escalating violence and reaffirmed its backing for a political solution “that preserves Sudan’s security, unity, and territorial integrity.”

‘Threat to Sudan’s unity and stability’