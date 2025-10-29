Arab nations and regional organisations on Tuesday issued strong condemnations of what they called “grave humanitarian violations” committed by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their assault on the city of Al Fasher, urging an immediate humanitarian truce.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and the Arab League joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League in calling for restraint and a ceasefire amid reports of mass killings and civilian suffering in the besieged North Darfur capital.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called for “all possible measures to achieve an immediate humanitarian truce across Sudan,” reaffirming Cairo’s “continued support to help Sudan overcome its current crisis” while rejecting any attempt to divide the country.
‘Grave humanitarian violations’
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced “grave humanitarian violations” during the RSF attacks. It urged the paramilitary group to uphold its obligations under the ‘Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians’, signed in May 2023.
Riyadh emphasised the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access and adherence to international law.
Qatar condemned the “horrific violations” and pressed the RSF to “carry out its duty to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid.”
Jordan expressed “deep concern” over the escalating violence and reaffirmed its backing for a political solution “that preserves Sudan’s security, unity, and territorial integrity.”
‘Threat to Sudan’s unity and stability’
The OIC and Arab League both echoed calls for an urgent humanitarian truce leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.
The OIC warned that continued violence “threatens Sudan’s unity and stability,” while the Arab League said it was “following with deep concern the developments in El-Fasher” after the army’s withdrawal and reports of “horrific crimes” against civilians.
The Muslim World League also issued a strong condemnation, calling for “serious and effective dialogue” to end the “devastating war that has brought misery and suffering to the Sudanese people.”
Systematic killing by RSF militants
The coordinated condemnations came a day after Sudanese Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan announced the army’s withdrawal from Al Fasher “to spare it further destruction and systematic killing” by RSF militants.
Sudanese officials and humanitarian agencies have accused the RSF of carrying out massacres, arbitrary detentions, and forced displacements during its offensive on the city, which has been under siege for more than a year.
The UN has urged the RSF to allow a “safe corridor” for civilians to flee. Armed groups allied with the Sudanese army have accused the RSF of killing 2,000 civilians in Al Fasher on October 26–27, allegations the RSF has denied, saying it was “cleansing the city” of remaining army units.
Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF has raged since April 2023, killing thousands and displacing more than 15 million people, making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.