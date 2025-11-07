ASIA PACIFIC
54 injured after explosion at Jakarta mosque inside school complex, police say
Authorities are investigating the cause of a blast, which injured over 50 people at a mosque located school complex in Indonesia’s capital on Friday.
Armed police personnel and military personnel guard an area after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 7, 2025. / Reuters
November 7, 2025

A blast injured at least 54 people at a mosque in a school complex in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta on Friday, local police chief Asep Edi Suheri said, without disclosing the cause of the explosion.

"The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged," Asep told reporters.

The cause of the explosion was being investigated, the police official said in a televised press conference.

However, initial inspections suggest investigators are considering several possibilities, including an electrical short circuit, a malfunctioning electronic device, or a homemade explosive.

The explosions occurred in North Jakarta's State Senior High School 72 (SMA Negeri 72) around 12:30 pm (0530GMT), the Jakarta Globe reported, citing police.

Local media showed footage of a special police unit standing by at the school.

Media outlets reported injuries to several people, with varying numbers, and said some had been taken to hospital.

A bomb squad carried out a thorough inspection of the area following the incident.

Most of the victims sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries caused by glass fragments and the impact of the blast’s shockwaves.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.

According to witnesses, the explosion came from the rear section of the mosque’s main hall, sending worshippers scrambling for safety, the Jakarta Globe report stated.

“The sermon had just started when we heard a loud blast,” Budi Laksono, a mathematics teacher who was inside the mosque, was quoted as saying.

“Smoke quickly filled the room. The students ran out - some were crying, others fell in panic.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
