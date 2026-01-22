Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has hit back at President Donald Trump's inflammatory claim at the World Economic Forum that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," Carney responded in a national address in Quebec City on Thursday ahead of a new legislative session, even as he acknowledged the "remarkable partnership" between the two nations.

Carney's comments followed his speech at the forum of political and financial elites in Davos, Switzerland, where he won a standing ovation for his frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led, rules-based global order.

That speech on Tuesday, which made world headlines, was widely viewed as a reference to Trump's influence on international affairs, although he was not mentioned by name.

Carney told Davos that middle powers like Canada who had prospered through US-led world order and the era of an "American hegemon" needed to realise that a new reality had set in, and that "compliance" would not shelter them from major power aggression.

Carney said Canada and others "participated in the rituals" and largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality.

"This bargain no longer works. Let me be direct: we are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition."

He advocated for "values-based realism," urging collaboration among middle powers to forge a third path based on shared standards, not isolation.

"If you are not at the table," Carney said, "you are on the menu," he said, drawing a rare standing ovation in the room.

Trump calls Carney ungrateful

Trump took umbrage, and taunted Carney during his own speech a day later.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," the US president said on Wednesday.