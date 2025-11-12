Bodies on the streets. Civilians pleading for mercy. Gunmen firing on innocents without the slightest hesitation.

This is Al Fasher now, after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan recently.

"The city has turned into an open graveyard," says Sulaima Sharif, director of the Violence Against Women Unit in Sudan's transitional government.

Among the many perpetrators of these atrocities, one name has become synonymous with primeval brutality: Abu Lulu, aka the "Butcher of Al Fasher".

A TikTok video that has since been taken down shows Lulu bragging that he had slaughtered around 2,000 people, all by himself.

In another video, the mass murderer is seen talking to a group of men before gunning them down one by one at point-blank range.

There is a third clip where he poses with his victims. Seconds later, he sprays them with bullets. He similarly interacts casually with a seemingly wounded man before gunshots drown their short-lived conversation.

"He is proud of what he is doing, and he is documenting his acts in a manner suggesting he is doing a great job," Sudanese historian Tarig Mohamed Nour tells TRT Afrika.

Lulu, whose real name is said to be Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris, has quickly gained infamy as the RSF-led militia's most brutal commanders. He reportedly joined the paramilitary group in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the central figures of the conflict raging in Sudan.

Ceaseless torment

The civil war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces broke out in Khartoum in April 2023, intensifying the turf war triggered by the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Earlier this month, RSF fighters captured Al Fasher after laying siege to the last stronghold of the Sudanese army in the country's western region of Darfur for 18 months.

What followed was savagery so widespread that the blood-soaked killing fields of Al Fasher were visible from space.

"What is happening in Al Fasher constitutes crimes against humanity. People have been executed, homes destroyed, and families torn apart. The world is watching, but no one is stopping it," rues Dr Tunc Demirtas, lecturer in international relations at Mersin University in Türkiye.

"What the RSF is doing in Al Fasher is ethnic cleansing. It has become clear that international law exists only in name. Militias like the RSF take courage from this; they know there will be no consequences."

Licence to kill

Anadolu News Agency reports that Lulu became one of the trusted guards of Abdul Raheem Dagalo, brother of RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo – addressed as Hemedti by his followers – after fierce fighting erupted in 2023.

He has been at the forefront of militia atrocities across Sudan since, although it took the capture of Al Fasher to showcase his predilection for cruelty without remorse.

"It's one of two, either winning or dying," Lulu says in one video as the other militants around him laugh.