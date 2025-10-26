Southeast Asian nations on Sunday backed US President Donald Trump’s plan on Gaza, urging “just and durable peace” in the Middle East.

“We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Trump during a joint summit of the US and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

“It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail,” Anwar said, sitting alongside 10 other leaders of the 11-member bloc.

“We trust that with your leadership, Mr President, we will achieve a just and durable peace,” said the 78-year-old leader of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN.

Under a 20-point US plan, the phased Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on October 10.