WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Southeast Asian nations back Trump’s Gaza plan, call for ‘just and durable’ Middle East solution
'We trust, we will achieve a just and durable peace' under leadership of US president, says bloc's chair Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim.
Southeast Asian nations back Trump’s Gaza plan, call for ‘just and durable’ Middle East solution
US President Donald Trump appears on a screen as he speaks at the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26, 2025. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

Southeast Asian nations on Sunday backed US President Donald Trump’s plan on Gaza, urging “just and durable peace” in the Middle East.

“We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Trump during a joint summit of the US and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

“It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail,” Anwar said, sitting alongside 10 other leaders of the 11-member bloc.

“We trust that with your leadership, Mr President, we will achieve a just and durable peace,” said the 78-year-old leader of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN.

Under a 20-point US plan, the phased Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on October 10.

RECOMMENDED

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. It also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

In March, Israel broke a ceasefire reached in January.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 victims and injured more than 170,300 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - US, China resume trade talks in Malaysia ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Mexico’s president denounces US military intervention in Venezuela
Xi meets Irish premier as China seeks deeper EU ties
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Bluefin tuna weighing over 240 kg sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo auction
Venezuela's Machado hasn't spoken to Trump since October, plans to return 'as soon as possible'
Over 2 million Epstein-related documents still under review: US Justice Department
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating truce after cross-border strike wounds soldier
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
Ukrainian drone debris sparks industrial fire in Russia's Lipetsk: governor
Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuela's presidential palace
US reduces number of vaccines it recommends for children
Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez formally sworn in as interim president after US abduction of Maduro
Central African Republic President Touadera wins 3rd term in office