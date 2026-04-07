Israel has pushed behind the scenes for an extension of the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, according to a Politico report published just hours before a critical Tuesday deadline set by President Donald Trump rapidly approaches.

Israel is seeking to persuade American officials that the military campaign against Tehran is not yet over, and that this is the moment to escalate it rather than wind it down, the news website reported.

The report came just hours after US Vice President JD Vance told an audience in Europe that the war with Iran would end "very shortly," declaring that Washington had largely achieved its military goals.

"First of all, the United States has largely accomplished its military objectives," Vance told reporters in Budapest.

He acknowledged that some work remained on Iran's weapons manufacturing capacity but said core objectives have been met.

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Call for escalation