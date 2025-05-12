CULTURE
1 min read
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
Producer: Ibrahim Dogan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
May 12, 2025

In addition to several petitions signed by dozens of former participants of the Eurovision Song Contest and thousands of fans, the public broadcasters of Slovenia, Spain, Iceland and Ireland have also called for an official debate to discuss Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision 2025.

In response, executives of the organisation reiterated that the EBU’s role is “to ensure the contest remains … a universal event that promotes connections, diversity and inclusion through music” and it’s “an association of public service broadcasters, not governments.”

Meanwhile, Russia has been excluded from the competition since 2022, due to its war on Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

Israel’s participation in 2024 had also met immense opposition from several contestants and calls to boycott from the fans.

During the show, Israeli public broadcaster KAN consistently aired insulting commentary on the participants who opposed the genocide in Palestine’s Gaza, breaching EBU regulations.

Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal