The European Commission has said that all European Union member states currently hold between 85 and 90 days of emergency oil stocks and that there is no immediate concern about supply shortages despite rising global energy prices.

EU Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels on Monday that the bloc remains well prepared to deal with potential disruptions in global energy markets.

"We are far less concerned about the security of supply than we are about the high energy prices. This moment is a perfect reminder to focus on strengthening our energy independence and resilience, and we have been doing this for years," she said.

"There is no imminent oil supply search shortage in Europe," Itkonen added, noting that all member states maintain emergency reserves equivalent to at least 85 to 90 days of consumption.

Itkonen said the commission has not been notified by any member state about releasing strategic reserves in response to the current market situation.

An EU Oil Coordination Group will meet on Thursday to review the situation and assess developments in global markets, she added.

Related TRT World - Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions

"On oil, we do not see any concern or emergency (...) For the moment, the situation is under control. Energy supply in Europe remains stable," she said.