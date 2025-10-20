The Kremlin has said that Russia is seeking to advance peace talks surrounding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine at the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The two presidents discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting during a phone call last Thursday, and agreed that representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with Budapest as a potential venue, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

Calling the phone conversation "very productive," Trump said after the phone call that he and Putin could meet in Hungary within two weeks, after high-level delegations meet next week. The two leaders last met in Alaska on August 15.

During a conversation with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would like to use the talks to first “move forward on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.”

Expressing that Moscow also expects to utilise the meeting to discuss Russia-US ties, Peskov said the choice of Budapest as a venue stemmed from Putin’s “very constructive,” as well as Trump’s “fairly warm,” relationship with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“This contributed greatly to the understanding that was developed during the last telephone conversation (between Putin and Trump),” Peskov noted. He also said that preparations for the summit have not yet begun and “will only begin now.”

'A lot of homework to be done'

In response to a question on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible participation at the summit in Hungary, the spokesperson said that there is still “a lot of homework to be done.

“This includes work by the foreign policy agencies, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the (US) State Department. Their work will be focused on finding answers to the questions you've raised,” he added, noting that the details of the summit in Budapest have not yet been determined.

During a conversation with journalists published earlier Monday by Ukrainian media outlets, Zelenskyy said he is ready to take part in any format of negotiations that could bring an end to the over three-and-a-half-year war, including one in Budapest, which he believes is not "the best venue" for the talks.

"If I am invited to Budapest, if it is an invitation in the format where the three of us meet, or, as it is called, shuttle diplomacy — President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me — then in one format or another, we will agree," he added.