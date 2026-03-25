A contested missile strike over a remote Indian Ocean atoll has set the stage for what could become one of the most consequential decisions of Keir Starmer's premiership.

Last week, Iran reportedly fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia, according to US media reports citing multiple officials. One missile failed mid-flight, while a US warship intercepted the other.

Tehran has strongly denied responsibility, with Iranian officials calling the allegation an Israeli false flag. The US has offered no official confirmation.

What is not in dispute is what happened next. Downing Street announced it would allow Washington to use British military bases for what it described as "specific and limited defensive operations" targeting Iranian missile sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision, which London described as an act of collective self-defence, signals a notable shift as Britain moves from the margins of the US-Israeli war on Iran towards a role closer to active participation in targeting its infrastructure.

Under international law, a country may be regarded as a co-belligerent -a state engaged in a war- when it provides direct military support that contributes to combat operations. This can include permitting its territory or military bases to be used for launching attacks, supplying troops, or taking part in military actions, according to Francesco Rizzuto, Professor of Law.

“Britain is co-belligerent even though officially it claims that it is not, because it is allowing the US to use Diego Garcia, its military base, to attack another country,” Rizzuto tells TRT World.

“It is not defensive in the same way, for example, as Britain and other European countries shooting down drones or missiles that are attacking their own bases, whether it is in Cyprus island or countries where they have agreements in the Middle East,” he adds.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, expressed concern over Starmer’s decision, questioning how the UK could ensure that US forces would not use British bases to strike civilian targets. Their concerns were heightened by a US air strike on a primary school in southern Iran on the first day of the conflict, February 28, which killed at least 175 people, most of them children.

Under Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions, states are obligated not only to respect international humanitarian law themselves but also to ensure that others do the same.

However, states that decide diplomacy no longer works and resort to force have rarely adhered to international legal frameworks, according to Professor Rizzuto.



“To be perfectly honest, when have international legal frameworks ever been adhered to by states that have decided diplomacy no longer works and that they are going to use force?”

“In that sense, there is absolutely nothing new in a base like Diego Garcia being used for those purposes. It has always been used by the British and the Americans, more recently, to be able to launch offensive operations in their own interests,” Rizzuto explains.

Related TRT World - UK refuses US request to use British bases for potential Iran strikes

Built on forced expulsion

To understand why Diego Garcia is at the centre of this moment, it helps to know what it is and how it was built.

The atoll barely shows on a map: a V-shaped coral island covering just 44 square kilometres, situated roughly equidistant from the Horn of Africa and the Strait of Malacca.

As Chatham House has observed , the idea of establishing a base there was devised and motivated by Washington as a Cold War strategy, aimed at creating a location without an indigenous population to protest, no regional government to oppose, and no host parliament to answer to, thereby allowing the US unfettered power projection across the Indian Ocean.

There was, however, a population. Between the 1960s and 1970s, Britain forcibly expelled up to 2,000 Chagossian islanders to clear the way for the base.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice determined that the decolonisation of Mauritius had not been properly completed and that Britain was required to end its administration of the archipelago. The Chagossians have never been permitted to return.

What was constructed there included runways long enough for B-52 and B-2 strategic bombers, a deep-water port capable of accommodating aircraft carriers and submarines, fuel storage, radar installations, and housing for approximately 2,500 mostly American personnel.

It remains the sole US military base in the Indian Ocean, providing Washington with access across three strategically important waterways from a single, politically straightforward platform.