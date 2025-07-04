Türkiye expects that a potential peace deal between Baku and Yerevan would meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Türkiye is closely following the comprehensive peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdogan said on Friday during the meeting on the margins of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Yerevan and Baku started talks on a peace agreement after the second Karabakh war of 2020. Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh in September 2023.