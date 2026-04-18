WAR ON GAZA
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Protesters in Swedish capital condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation plans, strikes on Lebanon
Demonstrators criticise global inaction on Israeli policies, pointing to a recent parliamentary decision on the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.
Protesters in Swedish capital condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation plans, strikes on Lebanon
Demonstrators accused Israel of violating the October 10 ceasefire by targeting civilian areas in occupied West Bank and Lebanon. / AA
3 hours ago

Hundreds of people gathered in central Stockholm to protest Israel’s reported plans to annex the occupied West Bank and its continued attacks in Lebanon.

The demonstration, held at Odenplan Square and organised by several civil society groups on Saturday, drew attention to what protesters described as Israel’s increasingly aggressive policies in the region.

Demonstrators accused Israel of violating the October 10 ceasefire by targeting civilian areas in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

They carried banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the attacks on Lebanon,” and “End food shortages.”

Rana Qadri, an activist at the protest, told Anadolu that she believed Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories were part of a broader “Greater Israel” plan.

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“As long as the ‘Greater Israel’ plan exists, Israel will not abandon its strategy of destroying countries it sees as threats to that goal,” she said.

Qadri also criticised what she described as international silence over Israeli policies, including a recent decision in the Israeli parliament regarding the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.

“If a Muslim country proposed a similar law, the whole world would react,” she said. “But when it comes to Israel, everything is allowed to pass without consequences.”

RelatedTRT World - 'Enough is enough': US prohibits Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon
SOURCE:AA
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