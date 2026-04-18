Hundreds of people gathered in central Stockholm to protest Israel’s reported plans to annex the occupied West Bank and its continued attacks in Lebanon.

The demonstration, held at Odenplan Square and organised by several civil society groups on Saturday, drew attention to what protesters described as Israel’s increasingly aggressive policies in the region.

Demonstrators accused Israel of violating the October 10 ceasefire by targeting civilian areas in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

They carried banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the attacks on Lebanon,” and “End food shortages.”

Rana Qadri, an activist at the protest, told Anadolu that she believed Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories were part of a broader “Greater Israel” plan.