WORLD
2 min read
US, Denmark set talks on Greenland amid Trump push to 'acquire' strategic Arctic territory
Trump's comments on Greenland have drawn widespread condemnation, with European countries in particular warning that such a move could mean the end of NATO.
US, Denmark set talks on Greenland amid Trump push to 'acquire' strategic Arctic territory
A Greenlandic flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 8, 2026. / Reuters
January 12, 2026

US and Danish officials are planning to hold talks this week on Greenland as Washington pushes to take control of the strategic Arctic territory from Denmark, according to media reports on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

The meeting, set for Wednesday, according to US-based broadcaster CBS News, follows remarks last week by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told Congress in a closed briefing that President Donald Trump was interested in buying the Danish territory.

On Tuesday, the White House said officials were considering a broad range of options to obtain Greenland, including the possible use of military force.

RelatedTRT World - Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats

Sen Tim Kaine, who met with Danish officials last week, said on Sunday that he believes lawmakers from both parties would come together to oppose any military effort to seize Greenland.

“We're not going to do it the hard way, and we're not going to do it the easy way," he said, an apparent reference to an earlier comment by Trump.

"Either we're going to continue to work with Denmark as a sovereign nation that we're allied with, and we're not going to treat them as an adversary or as an enemy," the Democrat added.

RECOMMENDED

Since a January 3 military operation in which the US forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration has been more forceful in its rhetoric on "acquiring" Greenland, arguing that doing so is necessary for national security.

On Friday, the leaders of Greenland’s political parties reiterated their opposition to joining the US, saying: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”

RelatedTRT World - 'If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland,' says Trump

Speaking on Friday, Trump said: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour.”

He added, again refusing to rule out a military option: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”

Trump's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with European countries in particular warning that such a move could mean the end of NATO.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks