POLITICS
2 min read
Venezuela slams US decision to double Maduro bounty to $50M as 'pathetic'
Caracas calls Washington's move a "ridiculous smokescreen" after US Attorney General Pam Bondi accuses President Nicolas Maduro of drug trafficking and raises the reward for his capture.
Venezuela slams US decision to double Maduro bounty to $50M as 'pathetic'
The Venezuelan government, long at odds with the US, said the reward hike was yet another attempt by Washington to interfere in its internal affairs. / AP
August 8, 2025

Venezuela has condemned a US decision to double the bounty for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, calling the move "pathetic" and "ridiculous."

"The pathetic 'bounty'... is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on Telegram on Thursday, hours after US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase.

Bondi said Washington would now offer $50 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest — the highest reward ever placed on a sitting world leader.

She alleged Maduro was "one of the world's largest drug traffickers" and a threat to US national security.

In a video posted on X, Bondi alleged Maduro was "collaborating with criminal groups," including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and accused him of orchestrating large-scale drug trafficking and organised crime operations.

'Economic war'

RECOMMENDED

The attorney general alleged more than $700 million in assets linked to Maduro have been seized by the US, including two aircraft and nine vehicles.

Maduro is already under indictment in a US federal case dating back to 2020 that charges him with drug trafficking.

The State Department initially offered a $15 million reward at the time, later raising it to $25 million.

The Venezuelan government, long at odds with the US, said the reward hike was yet another attempt by Washington to interfere in its internal affairs.

The US has accused Maduro of human rights violations, corruption, and suppressing political opposition. Venezuela has dismissed those allegations, calling US sanctions an "economic war" aimed at toppling its government.

Once Latin America's wealthiest nation due to its vast oil reserves, Venezuela has endured years of US economic and political pressure, prompting millions to flee amid poverty and inflation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify