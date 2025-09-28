US President Donald Trump has said that there is a "real chance for greatness in the Middle East."

"All are on board for something special, first time ever," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"We will get it done," he said.

His words followed a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with leaders from several majority-Muslim countries on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting with leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan primarily focused on the Gaza conflict and peace efforts.

Trump presented a 21-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war, securing hostage releases, and rehabilitating the region under new governance.