Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
First stop in President Erdogan’s regional tour, focused on strengthening political and economic ties
Erdogan was welcomed by Salman in an official ceremony earlier in the day. / AA
February 3, 2026

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.

On an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan is accompanied by his wife, first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and other ministers.

No further detail on the closed-door meeting was provided.

Following the meeting, Erdogan attended a closed-door dinner in his honor, which was given by MBS at the Yemame Palace.

Erdogan was welcomed by Salman in an official ceremony earlier in the day.

The visit is the first leg of the Turkish leader's tour of regional countries.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine, Duran further said.

Erdogan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit, he added.​​​​​​​

