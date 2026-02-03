Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.

On an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan is accompanied by his wife, first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and other ministers.

No further detail on the closed-door meeting was provided.

Following the meeting, Erdogan attended a closed-door dinner in his honor, which was given by MBS at the Yemame Palace.

Erdogan was welcomed by Salman in an official ceremony earlier in the day.