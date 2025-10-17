MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
UNSC voices support for Lebanon's sovereignty, urges international backing for army
"They reiterated their full support to UNIFIL, urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," says a council statement.
UNSC voices support for Lebanon's sovereignty, urges international backing for army
UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2025

The UN Security Council has expressed support for the commitments made by the Lebanese government to exercise sovereignty over its entire territory.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the efforts and commitments of the Lebanese government to exercise its sovereignty over its whole territory, through the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and recognise no authority other than that of the Government of Lebanon," said a council statement on Friday.

It called for global support to "the Lebanese Armed Forces in order to ensure their effective and sustainable deployment South of the Litani River."

Council members also "reiterated their full support to UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon), urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, and recalled that peacekeepers must never be targeted by attack."

"They called on all parties to comply with their commitments under the Cessation of Hostilities arrangement between Israel and Lebanon of November 26, 2024 as well as with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including regarding the protection of civilians," the statement said.

"The members welcomed the willingness of the Government of Lebanon to delineate and demarcate its border with the Syrian Arab Republic and its efforts to prevent smuggling," it added.

Council members further "called for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006) and 1559 (2004)."

RelatedTRT World - Military leaders discuss disarmament push in southern Lebanon: US
RECOMMENDED

Near-daily attacks by Israel in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Cross-border warfare between Hezbollah and Israeli forces began in October 2023. It escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israel has conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon since then, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon earlier this year, but it still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - ‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon

Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report