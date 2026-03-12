Antonio Guterres has warned that the escalating conflict triggered by strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel is pushing the Middle East towards a critical breaking point, with repercussions spreading far beyond the battlefield.

Speaking in Ankara on Thursday during a ceremony where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented him with the Ataturk International Peace Prize, the United Nations secretary-general said the war is already affecting multiple countries across the region.

He warned that the escalation is disrupting global trade routes, driving up energy prices and fueling instability that disproportionately affects poor and vulnerable populations.

“Dialogue and de-escalation remain the only viable path forward,” Guterres said, urging all parties to halt hostilities, protect civilians under international law and return to negotiations.

Related TRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan awards UN chief Guterres Ataturk International Peace Prize

‘Peace is a call to action’

Beginning his remarks by thanking Türkiye and its people, Guterres said the award comes at a time of profound global suffering and deepening geopolitical divisions.

“Peace is more than a noble vision,” he said. “Peace is a rallying call. It is a call to action.”

The UN chief said he accepted the prize on behalf of UN personnel working worldwide for humanitarian relief, development and human rights, dedicating it especially to staff who lost their lives while serving in conflict zones, including in Gaza.