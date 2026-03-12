WAR ON IRAN
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Guterres warns Middle East near 'breaking point' due to US-Israeli war on Iran
UN chief says US-Israel strikes and regional escalation are disrupting trade, driving energy prices higher and putting civilians at greater risk.
Guterres warns Middle East near 'breaking point' due to US-Israeli war on Iran
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Türkiye. / AA
March 12, 2026

Antonio Guterres has warned that the escalating conflict triggered by strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel is pushing the Middle East towards a critical breaking point, with repercussions spreading far beyond the battlefield.

Speaking in Ankara on Thursday during a ceremony where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented him with the Ataturk International Peace Prize, the United Nations secretary-general said the war is already affecting multiple countries across the region.

He warned that the escalation is disrupting global trade routes, driving up energy prices and fueling instability that disproportionately affects poor and vulnerable populations.

“Dialogue and de-escalation remain the only viable path forward,” Guterres said, urging all parties to halt hostilities, protect civilians under international law and return to negotiations.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan awards UN chief Guterres Ataturk International Peace Prize

‘Peace is a call to action’

Beginning his remarks by thanking Türkiye and its people, Guterres said the award comes at a time of profound global suffering and deepening geopolitical divisions.

“Peace is more than a noble vision,” he said. “Peace is a rallying call. It is a call to action.”

The UN chief said he accepted the prize on behalf of UN personnel working worldwide for humanitarian relief, development and human rights, dedicating it especially to staff who lost their lives while serving in conflict zones, including in Gaza.

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Praise for Türkiye’s humanitarian role

Guterres also highlighted Türkiye’s role in hosting millions of refugees fleeing war and persecution.

“During an unprecedented displacement situation, Türkiye opened its doors and millions of people fled violence and persecution to Türkiye,” he said.

He also praised Ankara’s mediation efforts in global crises, including its role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages in Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - End US-Israeli war on Iran before it engulfs entire region, President Erdogan warns

Global tensions rising

The UN chief warned that the international system is under increasing strain as geopolitical rivalries intensify and international law is frequently violated.

“We talk a lot about peace in the world but see very little of it,” he said, cautioning that rising military spending, widening inequality and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence could further increase the risk of violence.

Civilians, he stressed, continue to pay the highest price in conflicts, pointing to the ongoing Middle East crisis as one of the most tragic examples.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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