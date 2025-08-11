A newly released video contradicts the “self-defence” claim made by an illegal Israeli settler in the killing of Palestinian filmmaker ⁠Odeh Hathalin, whose work on the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land brought global attention to Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Rights group B’Tselem on Sunday published the footage, filmed by Hathalin himself, showing illegal Israeli settler Yinon Levi aiming his gun and firing before the image cuts abruptly as the 31-year-old collapses to the ground.

The incident occurred on July 28 during a protest against Israeli bulldozing of land in his home village of Umm al-Khair, part of the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron.

Levi was briefly placed under house arrest before being freed on August 1, after Israeli authorities said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute and accepted his claim of acting in self-defence.

According to B’Tselem, the illegal Israeli settler drove into the village with a digger and opened fire when residents tried to force him out.