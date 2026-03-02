WORLD
2 min read
Israel kills 31 in Lebanon as Hezbollah joins war
Figures based on initial, non-final count, says Lebanon's health ministry.
Israel kills 31 in Lebanon as Hezbollah joins war
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, March 2 2026. / Reuters
March 2, 2026

At least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured on Monday morning by Israeli strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The figures are based on an initial and non-final count, the ministry added.

The Israeli army has launched a wave of air strikes in Lebanon, saying the strikes are “in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel”, according to Israeli media reports.

Hezbollah said on Sunday it had a "duty" to support Iran after Israeli and US strikes.

The latest Israeli violence has widened the conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. Hezbollah is one of Tehran's principal allies in the Middle East.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel, 9 dead in Beit Shemesh, 12 killed nationwide

More than 260 people have died since the war broke out, with the vast majority of deaths reported in Iran (over 200). The conflict has also spread regionally, leaving at least 10 dead in Israel, 31 in Lebanon, 3 in the US, and several more in Gulf states amid retaliatory attacks, protests against the US and widening hostilities.

RelatedTRT World - Iran ‘will not negotiate with US’: Top Iranian official

Hezbollah has been weakened from the conflict with Israel, following Hamas cross-border blitz on Israel in October 2023 and the subsequent Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, although Israel has continued to strike targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not intervene during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL