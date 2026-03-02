At least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured on Monday morning by Israeli strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said.
The figures are based on an initial and non-final count, the ministry added.
The Israeli army has launched a wave of air strikes in Lebanon, saying the strikes are “in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel”, according to Israeli media reports.
Hezbollah said on Sunday it had a "duty" to support Iran after Israeli and US strikes.
The latest Israeli violence has widened the conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. Hezbollah is one of Tehran's principal allies in the Middle East.
More than 260 people have died since the war broke out, with the vast majority of deaths reported in Iran (over 200). The conflict has also spread regionally, leaving at least 10 dead in Israel, 31 in Lebanon, 3 in the US, and several more in Gulf states amid retaliatory attacks, protests against the US and widening hostilities.
Hezbollah has been weakened from the conflict with Israel, following Hamas cross-border blitz on Israel in October 2023 and the subsequent Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, although Israel has continued to strike targets in Lebanon.
Hezbollah did not intervene during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June.