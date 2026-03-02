At least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured on Monday morning by Israeli strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The figures are based on an initial and non-final count, the ministry added.

The Israeli army has launched a wave of air strikes in Lebanon, saying the strikes are “in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel”, according to Israeli media reports.

Hezbollah said on Sunday it had a "duty" to support Iran after Israeli and US strikes.

The latest Israeli violence has widened the conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. Hezbollah is one of Tehran's principal allies in the Middle East.