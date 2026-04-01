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France moves to restrict social media for children under 15
Lawmakers propose a two-tier system with age checks and parental consent, diverging from government stance.
France moves to restrict social media for children under 15
[File] The French effort is part of a broader international push to limit minors’ access to social media. / AP
April 1, 2026

France’s Senate on Tuesday backed a bill to restrict social media access for children under 15, proposing a conditional system that differs from the government’s preferred approach.

The measure, already approved by the lower house in January, would introduce a form of “digital majority” in France, setting rules on minors’ access to online platforms.

Senators rejected a blanket ban, citing concerns over fundamental freedoms, and instead proposed a two-tier system.

Under the plan, platforms deemed harmful to minors would be banned for users under 15, with mandatory age verification. Other platforms would remain accessible with parental consent.

The government considers the proposal incompatible with European Union law and plans to refer it to the European Commission, Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff said. She added that a response is expected within about three months.

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Lawmakers from both chambers will later meet to agree on a final version of the bill.

The French effort is part of a broader international push to limit minors’ access to social media.

Australia banned social media for children under 16 in December 2025. Spain and some regions of India, including Karnataka, have also introduced restrictions for users under 16.

Other European countries, including Denmark, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom, are considering similar measures.

RelatedTRT World - Macron calls the online world 'Wild West' for European teenagers, urges measures
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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