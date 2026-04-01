France’s Senate on Tuesday backed a bill to restrict social media access for children under 15, proposing a conditional system that differs from the government’s preferred approach.

The measure, already approved by the lower house in January, would introduce a form of “digital majority” in France, setting rules on minors’ access to online platforms.

Senators rejected a blanket ban, citing concerns over fundamental freedoms, and instead proposed a two-tier system.

Under the plan, platforms deemed harmful to minors would be banned for users under 15, with mandatory age verification. Other platforms would remain accessible with parental consent.

The government considers the proposal incompatible with European Union law and plans to refer it to the European Commission, Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff said. She added that a response is expected within about three months.