Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations and escalating military tensions in the region.

The two leaders reviewed Türkiye-Iran ties as well as the growing security risks stemming from the recent escalation between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the US to help de-escalate tensions and contribute to resolving outstanding issues.

The statement added that Erdogan also told Pezeshkian he would receive Iran’s foreign minister later on Friday in the capital Ankara.

