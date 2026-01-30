Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations and escalating military tensions in the region.
The two leaders reviewed Türkiye-Iran ties as well as the growing security risks stemming from the recent escalation between the US and Iran, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.
During the call, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the US to help de-escalate tensions and contribute to resolving outstanding issues.
The statement added that Erdogan also told Pezeshkian he would receive Iran’s foreign minister later on Friday in the capital Ankara.
Araghchi: Türkiye-Iran always maintained strong ties
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday stressed that close coordination and regular consultations between Türkiye and Iran are essential to address regional challenges.
Speaking to Iranian state TV during his official visit to Istanbul, Araghchi said the trip, planned months in advance, follows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit and aims to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.
“Iran and Türkiye are major neighbouring countries that have always maintained close consultations. We share strong ties in political, economic, social, and cultural fields, and regularly consult on regional matters,” Araghchi said.
He noted that objectives set by the US and other actors make it necessary for the two countries to coordinate positions, review regional developments, and exchange views on how to tackle current challenges.
He is scheduled to meet with both Fidan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit.