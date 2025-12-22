It was the year of Donald Trump. And it was the year of the tariff. And when the US president wielded taxes like a weapon, it was all-out war.

From two tiny and remote Antarctic outposts populated by penguins to the world’s second-largest economy, China, the tariff war swept up all in its wake, leaving governments scrambling to launch counter-measures.

The world watched Trump reload his favourite economic bazooka and fire it in every direction throughout the outgoing year. What started as a campaign bluster became a worldwide tremor affecting everyone, from Chinese dollmakers to Brazilian coffee farmers.

Trump, the official author of the ghost-written book The Art of the Deal, soon realised the havoc his tariff talk wreaked on the US economy.

He started negotiating pauses and grace periods almost immediately after announcing a plethora of tariffs on all kinds of imports into the US.

One day, China faced a 125 percent tariff. The next day, a handshake lowered them to 10 percent.

In short, the outgoing year saw Trump turn tariffs from a dormant economic tool into a main instrument of foreign policy by imposing sweeping duties on imports from nearly every country.

How it started

Invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump declared a national emergency over the trade deficit, leading to reciprocal tariffs announced on what the administration called the “Liberation Day” on April 2.

A majority of economists oppose the use of tariffs as studies show such duties often lead to higher costs for consumers and businesses, reduced export competitiveness and a decline in overall economic growth.

But advocates of tariffs claim that their use is necessary to protect local businesses from foreign competition and increase tax collection.

The imposition of import levies pushed the US average effective tariff rate to nearly 16 percent, levels not seen since the 1930s, a period of global economic downturn when the US resorted to heavy import duties to protect local industry.

The US has collected about $200 billion in revenue because of these tariffs.

But the downsides of weaponising a negotiation tool to browbeat trade partners into economic submission are many: legal challenges, economic disruptions, and diplomatic rows.

In a helter-skelter manner , the US announced, paused, negotiated and revised tariff rates for different trade partners for the most part of 2025.

Some countries like Switzerland negotiated a lower tariff, while others like China managed to postpone rates as high as 125 percent through diplomatic engagement.

According to the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, the Trump tariffs amounted to an average tax increase per US household of $1,100 in 2025 as the new duties raised the prices of everyday items.

Colin Grabow, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute's Herbert A Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, cautions against overstating the durability of Trump’s approach.

“It remains unclear how durable this revival of tariffs as a geopolitical tool will be,” Grabow tells TRT World.

He describes Trump’s 2025 tariffs as “less like a broad re-embrace of protectionism than a continuation of a highly personalised approach to trade policy”.

Grabow notes that tariffs fell out of favour post-World War II due to the belief that protectionism exacerbated the Great Depression, a growing consensus on their net economic costs, and the view of free trade as promoting prosperity and geopolitical stability.

Shifting tariff authority in the US from Congress to the White House further entrenched trade liberalisation, he says.

In Grabow’s assessment, Trump’s strategy has not overturned these foundations.

“Public support for international trade remains strong, and the tariffs themselves are unpopular as their costs become more visible,” he says.

Rather than a paradigm shift, the tariffs reflect one president’s priorities, as the post-war logic favouring trade liberalisation remains compelling, he adds.

Beijing-based analyst Jianlu Bi presents a starkly different perspective, viewing 2025 as a decisive break from the post-war order.

“President Trump’s trade policy represents the most aggressive revival of tariffs as a geopolitical tool in nearly a century, effectively ending the post-WWII era of trade liberalisation,” Bi tells TRT World.