Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni announced on Tuesday that Gaza and other Palestinian cities will symbolically become Barcelona’s 11th district to enhance cooperation and solidarity.

Collboni unveiled the plan during a visit to Jordan, saying the new district would be a technical and budgetary entity within Barcelona’s municipal structure. It will complement the city’s 10 existing districts and coordinate all cooperation projects with Palestinian cities and UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“This is no longer a one-off cooperation with visits, but a permanent structure, designed to utilise the talent of municipal technicians,” he said, adding that a similar structure could be created “in Palestinian territory or, if necessary, in Jordan”.

The concept follows a precedent set in 1995 when Barcelona symbolically designated Sarajevo as its 11th district to support its recovery after the Srebrenica genocide.

The initiative, starting with an initial budget of €1 million ($1.16 million), is scheduled to begin at the end of the year and aims for a medium- and long-term horizon, including reconstruction efforts.