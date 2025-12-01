President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would look into reports that the US military conducted a follow-up strike on a boat in the Caribbean that it believed to be ferrying drugs, killing survivors of an initial missile attack.

Trump also said he "wouldn't have wanted" a second strike on the vessel from the incident on September 2, the first publicised operation in a series of attacks in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that Washington says are aimed at combating the drug trade.

Before the operation, the troops had been given a directive from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to kill everyone on board, The Washington Post and CNN both reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the operation.

"The order was to kill everybody," one of the sources told the Post.

Trump defended Hegseth, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday: "I'm going to find out about it, but Pete said he did not order the death of those two men."

When asked if he would have wanted a second attempt to kill the survivors, Trump said: "We'll look into it, but no, I wouldn't have wanted that, not a second strike. The first strike was very lethal."

Hegseth has dismissed the reports as "fake news."

Since September, US air strikes have targeted alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing at least 83 people.