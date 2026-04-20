The Israeli army has confirmed that a photograph showing an Israeli soldier harming a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon is authentic.
The admission follows widespread outrage over a video depicting a soldier using a jackhammer to smash the head of a statue of Jesus Christ in the town of Deir Siryan.
The Israeli army has determined that the incident involved a soldier operating in southern Lebanon.
The desecration occurred despite the Israeli army’s insistence that it "has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols."
While the military claims the incident is being investigated by the Northern Command, it provided no details on the soldier’s identity or specific disciplinary actions.
Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the news, questioning the status of "our greatest ally" that receives billions in tax dollars and weapons.
Ryan Grim, a prominent US media person, said, "Israeli soldiers have been posting images of their war crimes and cultural desecration for two and a half years straight without interruption."
Noted far-right commentator and former Congressman Matt Gaetz called the Israeli action "horrific".
Lebanese media have reported damage to another Christian site in the village of Ain Ebel in the same district.
Reports indicate that Israeli strikes hit a number of religious sites in southern Lebanon, including the village of Shamaa in the Tyre district.
Since 2 March, Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed 2,294 people and displaced more than 1 million.