Bangladesh, the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer, holds hope to reduce the 35 percent tariff that US President Donald Trump said he will impose, the country's top commerce official told AFP on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday adjusted an earlier tariff hike announced in April, lowering it slightly from 37 percent to 35 percent on Bangladeshi textile and garment imports. While still steep, it marks a slight reprieve from what industry leaders describe as a looming crisis.

“We are hopeful of a reduction,” said Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, confirming that the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has sent a new draft for review. “Our national security adviser and commerce adviser are working on the issue in Washington,” he added.

Garment sector on edge

Bangladesh exported $8.36 billion worth of goods to the US in 2024—primarily clothing—while importing just $2.21 billion. President Trump has repeatedly cited this trade imbalance as justification for imposing tariffs that are more than double the existing 16 percent levied on cotton products.

The proposed tariffs have rattled an industry still recovering from last year’s student-led revolution that toppled the previous government. Interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus is expected to raise the matter directly with US officials.

“This is a big challenge for the garment sector,” said Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). “We had expected something closer to 10-20 percent.”