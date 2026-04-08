Oil prices plunged on Wednesday while stocks rallied after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that will see Tehran temporarily reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

With Donald Trump's deadline approaching for Iran to reopen the waterway or face “obliteration,” he announced a halt to attacks for two weeks and said he had received a "workable" 10-point proposal.

Iran later said it had agreed to safe passage in the Strait, through which a fifth of global oil and gas passes.

The US and Israel initiated a war against Iran on February 28, killing nearly 2,000 people, including children, and destroying much of Iran’s infrastructure and military sites. Iran responded with missiles and drones targeting Israel and countries in the region hosting US bases.

The news pushed down crude prices, with West Texas Intermediate losing almost 20 percent and Brent as much as 16 percent as investors heaved a huge sigh of relief after more than five weeks of war that has hammered supplies.

The euphoria sent equities rocketing on hopes that the crisis that has shocked the global economy for more than a month would come to an end.

Seoul jumped more than six percent and Tokyo more than five percent, while Taipei added 4.2 percent, and Sydney and Hong Kong advanced more than two percent. Shanghai, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore and Wellington were also sharply higher.

Trump had threatened on Tuesday that if Hormuz was not reopened, "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again". That came after he vowed to bomb bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Iran warned it would deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas "for years" if Washington crossed Tehran's "red lines".

However, as the world counted down to the cutoff, the US president took to social media to say: "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

He added that it "will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" and that "we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East".

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