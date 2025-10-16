WAR ON GAZA
Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to reopen on Sunday: Israel
Since May 2024, the Israeli army has blocked Palestinian movement through the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only window to the outside world before Israel’s war on the enclave.
Tel Aviv refuses to reopen the crossing until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages. / Photo: AP / AP
October 16, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is likely to reopen on Sunday, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

He claimed that preparations are under way to reopen the terminal in the coming days, without providing further details.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said early on Thursday that Cairo was holding discussions with Israel for the opening of the border “literally to flood Gaza with food and relief materials,” as the situation in the enclave has reached “catastrophic” levels.

The Rafah crossing “is open from the Egyptian side 24/7,” he added.

Gaza’s only link to the outside

The border crossing remained closed on Thursday from the Palestinian side despite a scheduled reopening on Wednesday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Since May 2024, the Israeli army has blocked the movement of Palestinians through the Rafah border crossing, the territory’s only window to the outside world that was not controlled by Tel Aviv before the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv refuses to reopen the crossing until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 more hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire deal. The group said on Wednesday that it is exerting “great effort” to locate the remains of other hostages.

The ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

