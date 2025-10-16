Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is likely to reopen on Sunday, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

He claimed that preparations are under way to reopen the terminal in the coming days, without providing further details.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said early on Thursday that Cairo was holding discussions with Israel for the opening of the border “literally to flood Gaza with food and relief materials,” as the situation in the enclave has reached “catastrophic” levels.

The Rafah crossing “is open from the Egyptian side 24/7,” he added.

Gaza’s only link to the outside

The border crossing remained closed on Thursday from the Palestinian side despite a scheduled reopening on Wednesday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.