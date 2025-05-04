Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran attended the inauguration ceremony of Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Saturday, on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye.

The presidential elections, which marked the end of Gabon's transitional government period, were held on April 12, ahead of the previously pledged timeline. Transitional Government President Oligui Nguema won the election with 94.85 percent of the vote, becoming the country’s new president.

The election marked a key step in the Central African nation’s transition from military to civilian rule. Nguema led a group of senior Gabonese army officers who deposed President Ali Bongo in August 2023.

Following the country’s 2023 military coup, Nguema, a former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in as the country's transitional president, ending 56 years of the so-called Bongo dynasty.

Last November, a referendum was held to decide on a new constitution, presented as a crucial step toward holding a presidential election. The new constitution abolished the post of prime minister, allowed Nguema to run for president, and provided for a seven-year presidential term with a maximum of two terms.

Türkiye-Gabon relations

Gabon, the seventh-largest crude oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, also holds the world's third-largest renewable water reserves.