Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday led a national ceremony in Ankara marking the 87th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Speaking at the event, Erdogan paid tribute to Ataturk and expressed gratitude to the members of the first Grand National Assembly, who led the War of Independence and laid the foundation of the modern Turkish state.

He also honoured the memory of the nation’s martyrs—from the Battle of Malazgirt and the Conquest of Istanbul to the Battle of Canakkale and the July 15 defeated coup attempt—and thanked all who contributed to Türkiye’s development throughout the republic’s 102-year history.

Quoting Ataturk’s famous words, “My mortal body will surely turn to dust one day, but the Republic of Türkiye will live forever,” Erdogan said the statement reflected the founder’s vision for a nation that would endure and grow stronger with time.

“To honour Ataturk’s legacy means to strengthen, advance, and build upon the success of the republic—making it stronger and more prosperous in every field,” the president said.